Mississippi woman killed in wreck on rural highway

Published 6:38 am Tuesday, April 18, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Officials are investigating after a Mississippi woman was killed in a wreck on a stretch of rural highway.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that Michelle Aldridge, 46, of Nettleton, was killed in a wreck that occurred at approximately 10: 30 a.m. on April 8 on Highway 6 near County Road 520 between Plantersville and Nettleton.

Aldridge was identified as the driver of the SUV that left the road and hit a tree.

