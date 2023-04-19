Devil in the details: Mississippi 13-year-old captured Published 7:45 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

An arrest has been made in the case of a Brookhaven teenager who reportedly goes by the street name of “Devil.”

Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Brookhaven Police Department officers served a search warrant in the neighborhood of Rogers Circle, where more than 30 gunshots were fired on the morning of Saturday, April 12.

At that time, Police Chief Kenneth Collins said a group of juveniles including the 13-year-old with the satanic nickname were believed to be behind the firing of the weapons. Weapons used were believed to be military style assault-type rifles, shotguns and handguns, some of which featured selector switches making them fully automatic.

Though the chief did not confirm whether the warrant was served on a house connected to the shootings, an adult female was arrested and booked into the Lincoln County Jail Tuesday afternoon on related charges.

“I’m not going to release any names right now, but the mother was arrested,” Collins said. “She has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of minors.”

The children have been placed in the custody of their father, Collins said.

“We’ll be working with the youth court to get these kids the help they need, and for their family members,” the chief said. “And I won’t be calling him ‘Devil’ anymore.”