Mississippi Skies: Severe threat expands Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Confidence is increasing that a strong cold front will bring some gusty storms and torrential rainfall to the state beginning Thursday night.

The Storm Prediction Center now includes Oxford, Batesville, Tunica, and other northwest Mississippi communities in its Level 1 risk area. The Level 1 and Level 2 risk zones in the National Weather Service’s Jackson forecast area haven’t changed at the latest update.

Before then, we’re looking at another gorgeous day across the state. Sunny skies will remain along with increasing temperatures.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 83. Clear tonight with a low of 58.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 84. Clear tonight with a low of 57.

South Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high near 82. Wind gusts up to 20 miles per hour. Clear tonight with a low of 56.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 79. Clear tonight with a low of 60.