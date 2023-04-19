Plans for Mississippi’s first Topgolf center move forward after overwhelming approval from city leaders Published 5:25 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Plans for a new retail development that will include Mississippi’s first Topgolf entertainment venue took another step toward reality Tuesday night.

The Ridgeland Board of Aldermen unanimously approved the developer’s request for an overlay district designation for the planned 77-acre mixed-use facility.

With the approval, developers say they hope to begin construction at the end of 2023.

Officials from PraCon Global Investment Group, a Mississippi company headquartered in Jackson, say the Topgolf center is just one part of the project they hope will also include a national grocery store, two high-end hotels, more than 100,000 square feet of office, retail and restaurant space, an entertainment venue, 228 homes for sale, and a river walk.

The development is planned for an area near Interstate 55 in Ridgeland, northeast of the Renaissance at Colony Park, at the intersection of Colony Park Boulevard and Sunnybrook Road.

Because the area was zoned residential, it required approval from Ridegleand leaders to obtain an overlay district designation.

Officials with PraCon say they are hopeful that the citizens of Ridgeland will show support for the project. PraCon is planning a public forum to show their plans for the development and address questions and concerns from area residents.

In September 2022, officials announced plans for the Topgolf venue.

At the time, they said the two-level Topgolf venue will feature 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays, chef-driven menu items, top-shelf drinks, music and year-round programming. The Topgolf venue will be fully equipped with Topgolf’s proprietary Toptracer technology to accurately trace the flight path of golf balls. Toptracer technology, which offers an interactive experience and includes fan-favorite Topgolf games such as Angry Birds and Jewel Jam, is the most trusted ball-tracing technology used in the golf industry and is the same technology seen on TV while watching major golf tournaments.

Beyond entertainment, Topgolf’s Jackson venue will employ approximately 200 Playmakers – aka Topgolf Associates – further strengthening the region’s economy.