Police: Mississippi man ‘jumps on’ woman at apartment complex, refuses to leave residence Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly jumped on a woman at an apartment complex and then refused to leave the residence.

Ontario Allison, 25, of 1067 Dogtown Road, Hazlehurst, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault domestic violence in the incident.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers served an arrest warrant — obtained the same day — on Allison at the Cloverdale Apartment Complex on Cloverdale Acres in Brookhaven.

“(Allison) jumped on her this morning and busted her lip,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth. “Then he refused to leave.”

Collins said the case was under investigation, and more charges may be pending.