Police: Mississippi man ‘jumps on’ woman at apartment complex, refuses to leave residence

Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

By Daily Leader Staff

A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly jumped on a woman at an apartment complex and then refused to leave the residence.

Ontario Allison, 25, of 1067 Dogtown Road, Hazlehurst, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault domestic violence in the incident.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers served an arrest warrant — obtained the same day — on Allison at the Cloverdale Apartment Complex on Cloverdale Acres in Brookhaven.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“(Allison) jumped on her this morning and busted her lip,” said Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth. “Then he refused to leave.”

Collins said the case was under investigation, and more charges may be pending.

 

More News

Woman found dead in parking lot outside Mississippi fitness facility. Coroner hopes autopsy will provide clues to how she died.

Devil in the details: Mississippi 13-year-old captured

Survey says: It’s almost time for Mississippi family’s debut on Family Feud

Mississippi manhunt leads to arrest of man wanted in sexual assault of disabled woman

Print Article