Woman found dead in parking lot outside Mississippi fitness facility. Coroner hopes autopsy will provide clues to how she died. Published 11:39 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Officials hope an autopsy will reveal what happened to a woman found dead in the parking lot of a Mississippi fitness facility.

The Adams County Coroner’s Office reports that the woman, identified as Keydra McGee, 45, was found by patrons of the fitness facility on U.S. 61 North in Natchez.

Adams County Coroner James Lee said he received a call from law enforcement at about 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Lee said McGee formerly worked as a nurse at Merit Health Natchez.

Lee said he is attempting to get the state’s crime lab to do an autopsy on McGee’s body.

“I am very perplexed about what may have happened to her,” Lee said. “She has no real medical history that would lead to this. There was no evidence of any type of trauma. I am hoping to find out more in the autopsy.”