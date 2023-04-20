Mississippi Skies: Round of severe storm potential added for tonight; more widespread Friday Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

The Storm Prediction Center has added another potential round of for tonight.

The added risk area is a Level 1 for right along the Mississippi River and through the western Delta, including Greenville and Cleveland.

Friday’s risk has actually decreased for the western areas and is now a Level 1 risk for the entire National Weather Service Jackson forecast area.

Both Level 1 risks have potential for a few severe storms, large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two.

There is also a fire danger alert for much of the northeastern quadrant of the state today, stretching from Heidelberg to Eupora. We’ll go from a fire risk to an extreme rainfall risk within 24 hours. Up to three inches of rain are expected for parts of the state.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high near 84. Showers and thunderstorms tonight. A couple storms could be strong to severe. Low of 62.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 83 Increasing clouds with a few showers or storms tonight. A storm or two could be strong to severe in western areas.

South Mississippi

Fog early, then sunny with a high of 82. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny early, becoming sunny with a high of 80. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 63.