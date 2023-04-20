Time to ‘butter’ up that banker: Mississippi mansion is on the market Published 7:00 am Thursday, April 20, 2023

Jeff and Stacie Cross have owned Butterfield Mansion since 2017, but now it’s time to let it go.

Stacie Cross made the announcement on her Facebook page Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

“Today is the day, friends, Butterfield Mansion is officially for sale,” she wrote. “This house is a special house and I will treasure every moment from restoration to all the events. It is part of me as well as Storm Ave and Brookhaven.”

The house at 412 Storm Ave. has been known by a few names in addition to the Butterfield — Edgewood, the Lovell House and the Indian Doctor’s home. The house was built 1908-1912, the dream home of Vivienne H. Butterfield. She was the young second wife of wealthy lumber baron Charles S. Butterfield, who spared no expense on the Greek Revival structure to please his wife, including bringing in New Orleans artisans to hand carve the moldings. Furniture and fixtures were also shipped from overseas. The project cost about $75,000, equivalent to nearly $2 million today.

After the Butterfields sold the home and moved south to Florida after 1918, Harry P. Hannon — known as the Indian Doctor — practiced medicine there before David Lovell bought the house in 1955. A noted artist and designer, Lovell lived there until her died in 2013. In 2010, he said he had purchased the property for $25,000 and spent nearly $500,000 on renovations over the decades he lived there.

The house stood vacant from 2013 until the Crosses bought the decaying structure from Lovell’s heirs. The couple moved from Atlanta, Georgia, where Stacie worked in property management and marketing, and as a jewelry merchandiser planner for her family’s business. Jeff is a licensed contractor, real estate agent and utility contractor.

“It’s always been a dream of my wife to have a wedding venue,” Jeff said. “She grew up in Wesson and we both thought it was a beautiful place. It has a lot of historical value and that’s something I have a passion for, I love to restore old properties.”

In November 2022, Cross took to her social media to squash rumors that the mansion was up for sale then.

“It has never been listed since the day it was purchased in June 2017,” she wrote. “A rumor like this can hurt our business.”

But now the information is true, and the Butterfield is looking for new owners.