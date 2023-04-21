Man charged with two counts of capital murder after reportedly setting seven victims doused with gasoline on fire. Two killed, five injured in incdient. Published 4:44 pm Friday, April 21, 2023

A man has been charged with two counts of capital murder and arson have police say he deliberately set seven people on fire —killing two and seriously injuring the other five victims.

WLBT News in Jackson reports that Marcos Uriel Lara Perez, 31, has been charged with two counts of capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault.

Perez reportedly lit a Byram house on fire after throwing a bucket of gasoline on the victims, and then igniting the fuel with a cigarette lighter. The incident, which occurred on Easter Sunday, severely burned the victims and set the structure on fire, according to police.

Police believe the incident stemmed from a verbal argument with Perez.

Emergency officials responded to the structure fire shortly after 7 p.m. at 746 Gary Dr. in Byram, where they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

One person was found dead at the scene and the other six burn victims were transported to area hospitals — fice with critical injuries and one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

WLBT reports that one of the victims died in the hospital. Three individuals remain in the hospital, according to a news release from the Byram Police Department.

Perez was also injured in the fire and is currently being treated in a burn facility in Alabama. Police report that he is currently unconscious and “could be hospitalized for a while.”

Two days later on April 11, Byram Police were notified by hospital staff that one patient, Hose Thomas Segura Juarez, 45, succumbed to his injuries after being air-lifted to the MED in Memphis Tennessee.