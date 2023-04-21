Mississippi family feuds its way to $20k grand prize, another ‘Family Feud’ appearance Published 7:00 am Friday, April 21, 2023

By the end of the first round of the Fast Money Bonus portion of Family Feud, the Biglane family was only 12 points away from winning $20,000.

Host Steve Harvey during the show suggested that the prize was all but theirs and that the biggest watch party in Natchez was not far away.

Harvey must have known what he was talking about.

By the end of Thursday night’s episode, a packed Smoot’s Grocery celebrated and cheered wildly when Harvey announced Team Biglane as the winners.

The evening’s celebration was, as Harvey predicted, the biggest watch party in Natchez that night. Competing on the show were Lauren Biglane Middleton, Rebecca Biglane Black, Presley Taylor Jennings, Joanna Biglane McNeel and Melinda Jet Biglane.

