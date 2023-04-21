Mississippi Skies: Most of state under severe risk later today Published 1:30 am Friday, April 21, 2023

Just about the entire Magnolia State is under a Level 1 risk for severe weather later today. From the Delta to the Gulf Coast, there is a chance for isolated severe storms, hail, wind, torrential rain, and a tornado or two.

Storms are expected to begin as early as 1 p.m. for the Delta counties, spreading eastward. A line from Natchez to Vicksburg to Yazoo City is expected to see storms by 3 p.m. and central Mississippi by 5 p.m. Eastern areas could have storms an hour or so after. The severe risk is expected to end by 10 p.m., but showers and thunderstorms could later longer into the night.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 70. Up to two inches of rain are expected. Tonight, showers and storms until 1 a.m. or so, then clearing. Low of 46.

Central Mississippi

A few showers and thunderstorms during the day, becoming more widespread later in the afternoon. High of 75. Showers and storms tonight. Low of 47.

South Mississippi

A slight chance of rain this morning, then a chance of rain and storms in the afternoon. Fog early. High near 74. Rain and thunderstorms this evening. Low of 52.

Gulf Coast

A few showers today with showers and storms becoming more widespread in the afternoon. High of 76. A few remaining showers and storms tonight. Low of 60.