Mississippi Skies: Sunny today, watching rain chances next week Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

Today is going to be nearly picture-perfect across the state with sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and pleasant breezes. We’ll range from 70 degrees in the north to nearly 80 degrees on the Gulf Coast.

We’re watching several chances of rain next week. Right now, we could have a few thunderstorms. There aren’t any potential severe threats yet, but that could always change. We’ll keep an eye on the skies over the next few days.

North Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 70. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 44.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 73. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 47.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 74. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 50.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny, becoming sunny with a high of 78. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 53.