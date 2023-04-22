Mississippi Skies: Sunny today, watching rain chances next week

Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Today is going to be nearly picture-perfect across the state with sunny skies, comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and pleasant breezes. We’ll range from 70 degrees in the north to nearly 80 degrees on the Gulf Coast.

We’re watching several chances of rain next week. Right now, we could have a few thunderstorms. There aren’t any potential severe threats yet, but that could always change. We’ll keep an eye on the skies over the next few days.

North Mississippi

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Sunny with a high of 70. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 44.

Central Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 73. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 47.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 74. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 50.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny, becoming sunny with a high of 78. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 53.

More Z-newsletter-news

UPDATE: Mother, boyfriend charged with murder in death of missing child found in Mississippi pond

Man charged with two counts of capital murder after reportedly setting seven victims doused with gasoline on fire. Two killed, five injured in incdient.

Mississippi sheriff: Two taken in for questioning after missing toddler’s body found in pond. Second missing child found alive.

Mississippi native named assistant VP at Princeton University

Print Article