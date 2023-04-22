‘Mississippi Strong’: Coast native Robin Roberts to anchor GMA’s tornado recovery commitment Published 7:45 am Saturday, April 22, 2023

More details have been released in next week’s “Good Morning America” broadcast from the Mississippi Delta and the program is a much larger project than initially expected. Instead of just spending a few segments from the tornado-ravaged communities, GMA is expected to commit quite a bit of time and resources to recovery efforts.

ABC News’ “Good Morning America” announced Friday its “Mississippi Strong,” a long-term, multiphase commitment to covering the Rolling Fork, community’s journey to reopening in the wake of the devastating tornadoes.

The three-phase initiative follows the people of Rolling Fork as the town bands together to clean up, rebuild and reopen its city as a community. “Mississippi Strong” kicks off with “GMA” co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Roberts’ live broadcast from Rolling Fork on Wednesday, April 26.

“Mississippi Strong” launches one month following Roberts’ live “GMA” interview with the owner and staffers of Chuck’s Dairy Bar, a Rolling Fork community hub, three days following the catastrophic tornado that leveled the town.

“Good Morning America” airs Monday-Friday (8 a.m. to 10 a.m.) on ABC.