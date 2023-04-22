Police respond to wreck, find suspected murder victim on Mississippi highway Published 8:34 pm Saturday, April 22, 2023

Jefferson Davis County and Prentiss law enforcement officers were called to Highway 42 East just outside of Prentiss Friday night with reports of a motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found two juvenile gunshot victims. Two other occupants of the vehicle were uninjured and questioned at the scene.

Both gunshot victims were transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. One was released with a gunshot wound to the leg. The other, the driver of the vehicle, died at the hospital.

According to authorities, investigators are looking for a grey Buick with a Lawrence County tag which fled the scene.

It is believed the incident started on J. E. Johnson Road.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities with the investigation. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Prentiss Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

– The Prentiss Headlight