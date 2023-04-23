Another iconic brand closing all remaining stores Published 10:28 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

Struggling décor and home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond announced Sunday morning that all remaining stores will close very soon.

In an email sent to customers early Sunday, company officials stated winding down steps started following a bankruptcy filing.

“We appreciate that our customers have trusted us through the most important milestones in their lives – from going to college, to getting married, to settling into a new home, to having a baby – and we wanted to reach out to you to explain what this means,” a statement reads in the email. “Our stores are open and serving customers. However, we have initiated the process to wind down operations.”

A few locations in Mississippi closed during recent rounds of real estate and employee cutbacks. According to the company’s website, five stores remain across the Magnolia State, including locations in D’Iberville, Meridian, Flowood, Tupelo and Southaven. An exact date of permanent closures hasn’t been announced, but industry experts expect all stores to be closed within a few weeks.

The statement continued with important dates for customers:

Returns and exchanges for purchases before April 23 will be processed with normal company policies through May 24.

Gift cards, gift certificates, and loyalty certificates will be accepted through May 8.

Coupons nor Welcome Rewards+ discounts will be accepted after April 25.

The company expects all in-stock orders placed online both prior and after the bankruptcy filing to be fulfilled.

The company statement also said current registries are active right now. More information about a possible new partner for the registries is forthcoming.

Customers may find more information about the April 23 bankruptcy filing at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/bbby/ while stakeholders with questions may email bbbyinfo@ra.kroll.com or call (800) 570-5355.