Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen crowned Published 7:46 pm Sunday, April 23, 2023

The third time was the charm for Miss Metro Jackson Nataleigh Nix, who clenched the crown in Sunday’s Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen competition.

Sixteen contestants competed for the title of Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen this weekend. After two rounds of preliminary competitions and a re-competition of the top 10, Nix was crowned the 2023 Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen on Sunday afternoon at the Ardis T. Williams Auditorium.

“I’m in shock,” Nix said. “Honestly, I worked so hard this year, and I was really hoping this would be my year for Miss Mississippi’s Outstanding Teen. This is so exciting.”

Nix, a student at Madison Central High School, was also awarded $5,000 in scholarships.

The first alternate to MMOT was Miss Hattiesburg Ellie Chain. She was awarded $2,000 in scholarships provided by the Miss Mississippi Corporation; second alternate Miss Southern Magnolia Brooke Bumgarner was awarded $1,200; third alternate Miss Capital City Blake Hart was awarded $900 and fourth alternate Miss Turtle Creek Anna Kate Ratcliffe was awarded $600.

Rounding out the top 10 and receiving a $400 scholarship each were Miss Golden Triangle Chloe Braxton, Miss Jones County Averi Cockrell, Miss Leaf River Valley Kyla Pohlmann, Miss Meridian Micah Hill and Miss Natchez Trace Rachele Chung.

Nix will go on to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition, which will be held this summer.