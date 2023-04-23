Mississippi Skies: Clouds return today, quite chilly tonight Published 1:30 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

Today is going to be much cooler as clouds return across The Magnolia State today. A few places could have an isolated shower but we’re not expecting anything widespread. Tonight is going to be chilly with lows in the 30s in the north and 40s in the central part of the state. The Gulf Coast will remain mild today and tonight.

Sunshine returns Monday before a stretch of cloudy and rainy days return.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy tonight, becoming clear overnight. Low of 39.

Central Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a shower. High of 64. Cloudy with an isolated shower. Low of 43.

South Mississippi

Increasing clouds with a high near 70. Mostly cloudy with a low of 49.

Gulf Coast

Increasing clouds with a high near 79. Mostly cloudy tonight with a low of 55.