Sheriff: Four detainees escape from Mississippi prison. Two pickup trucks also reported stolen in area.

Published 9:01 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for four inmates who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center.

Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said the four detainees were discovered missing Sunday morning.

The four men have been identified as Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Rayne.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Officials say a breach in one of the prison pods was discovered and that a white Hinds County Public Works pickup truck has also been reported stolen.

…..


…..

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones also reports that a red pick up truck was stolen in the area and may be connected to the escapees, although that has not been confirmed. The truck was last seen traveling east on Interstate-20 near Pearson Road in Rankin County.

……

More News

Another iconic brand closing all remaining stores

Mississippi city honors memories of 209 victims on anniversary of fire

More than $35 million in grants flying into Mississippi airports

Mississippi police arrest 65-year-old man for arson after fire destroys house

Print Article