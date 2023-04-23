Sheriff: Four detainees escape from Mississippi prison. Two pickup trucks also reported stolen in area. Published 9:01 am Sunday, April 23, 2023

Mississippi law enforcement is looking for four inmates who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center.

Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said the four detainees were discovered missing Sunday morning.

The four men have been identified as Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and Jerry Rayne.

Officials say a breach in one of the prison pods was discovered and that a white Hinds County Public Works pickup truck has also been reported stolen.

Escaped detainees alert 🚨 Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison, Jerry Raynes were discovered missing from the Raymond Detention Center this morning. A breach was discovered in B-Pod. A white Hinds County public works pickup truck has also been reported stolen. pic.twitter.com/SAHjwCe4Il — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 23, 2023



Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones also reports that a red pick up truck was stolen in the area and may be connected to the escapees, although that has not been confirmed. The truck was last seen traveling east on Interstate-20 near Pearson Road in Rankin County.

