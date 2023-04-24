25-year-old Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident Published 5:59 am Monday, April 24, 2023

A 25-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a four-wheeler accident Saturday afternoon.

Marquavin Watkins was operating the four-wheeler Saturday afternoon when he struck another vehicle while turning on a street .

According to officials, the incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. near the intersections of Johnson Avenue and 10th Street.

Watkins reportedly was thrown from the four-wheeler. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.