25-year-old Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident

Published 5:59 am Monday, April 24, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A 25-year-old Mississippi man was killed in a four-wheeler accident Saturday afternoon.

Marquavin Watkins was operating the four-wheeler Saturday afternoon when he struck another vehicle while turning on a street .

According to officials, the incident happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. near the intersections of Johnson Avenue and 10th Street.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Watkins reportedly was thrown from the four-wheeler. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

 

More News

Mississippi student one of 24 national undergrads selected for prestigious program

Mississippi university honors employee for 44 years of service

Two children shot inside house after shooter unleashes gunfire from outside Mississippi residence

Ten students named semifinalists for Mississippi’s junior school leader

Print Article