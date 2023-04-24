Mississippi Skies: Cool, breezy today; wildfire advisory in place for parts of the state Published 1:30 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Today is going to be sunny, breezy, and dry for central and northern Mississippi today, and that’s the perfect recipe list for dangerous fire conditions.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued wildfire condition advisories for much of the northern half of the state. The advisory asks that people take extra caution with cigarettes, trailer chains, and other actions that can cause fires.

Otherwise, most of the state will continue with sunny to partly sunny skies, breezy conditions, and cool temperatures before several days of rain move into the state.

North Mississippi

Frost early. Sunny with a high near 66. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 44.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny early, then becoming sunny. High near 69. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 47.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high near 69. Tonight, partly cloudy with a low of 49.

Gulf Coast

Partly sunny with a high near 72. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 54.