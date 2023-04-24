Two children shot inside house after shooter unleashes gunfire from outside Mississippi residence Published 6:26 am Monday, April 24, 2023

Authorities are investigating after a 1-year-old child and a 7-year-old child were both shot in their living room.

Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident, which happened after midnight Sunday at a house on Winchester Cross Road.

Deputies say that the shooter was approximately 100 feet away from the house when at least 14 shots were fired into the house.

The two children were inside the house when they were shot. Both children were taken to a local hospital, where they were then airlifted to a Jackson hospital for more treatment.

As of Sunday evening, the children were listed in stable condition.

Officials continue to look for a suspect in the shooting, which remains under investigation.