Did Mississippi baker’s Japanese-inspired cheesecake win her a spot in Spring Baking Championship semi-finals? Published 11:52 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

And then there were four.

Mississippi pastry chef Molly Manning Robertson was catapulted into the semi finals of the Food Network’s hit series Spring Baking Championship Monday night by her Japanese-inspired matcha cream cheesecake with black sesame crust and black sesame whipped cream and strawberry sauce. Robertson decorated her cake with cherry blossoms reminiscent of Japan.

Judge Nancy Fuller said her favorite part of Robertson’s cake was the black sesame whipped cream while Judge Duff Goldman said the cake had a nice peanut buttery flavor to it. “It’s really good,” he said. Judge Kardea Brown said the flavors were incredible.

With only two episodes left in the season, Robertson is the sole surviving female in the field that is narrowed down to four candidates. In addition to Robertson, remaining contestants include Christian Velez of Hollywood, Florida, Luke Deardurff of Bronx, New York, and Clement Le Deore of San Diego, California.

Judges sent packing Josh Cain of Orlando, Florida.

Robertson will compete again May 1 at 7 p.m. to try to win a spot in the final episode and championship and take home the $25,000 grand prize.