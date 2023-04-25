Former Miss Mississippi’s last note of performance on The Voice called ‘crazy.’ Was it good enough to advance? Published 6:27 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

You might say former Miss Mississippi Holly Brand’s performance in the knockout rounds of The Voice was easy as a whistle. Still, the judges agreed there was nothing easy about Brand’s performance — including the high-pitched whistle note at the end.

Brand’s version of “Blue Moon Of Kentucky,” filled with yodels and finished off with a pitch-perfect note that reached the stratosphere, was described as “crazy” good and tough act to follow.

Brand, who is from Meridian, was crowned Miss Mississippi 2021 at the competition in Vicksburg.

Brand competed against Team Kelly opponent Rachel Christine who sang Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 hit song “Rhiannon (Will You Ever Win).”

Coach Kelly Clarkson had to choose one of the singers to advance in the singing competition and said the decision was one of the toughest she has had to make.

The judges offered Clarkson advice, and all agreed that Brand won the battle but that Christine did a great job competing against Brand’s singing abilities.

Chance the Rapper said he was in awe of Brand’s performance.

“Holly, you completely blew me away,” said Chance. “The whistle note at the end was just a crazy cherry on top; you had already killed the whole thing, and I was just like, ‘He’s dead already!’”

Blake Shelton said he, like all of the other judges, was impressed by Brand.

“Holly, you have a great yodel and really have awesome control of it,” Shelton said.

In the end, Clarkson chose Brand to continue into the playoffs of the show’s 23rd season.

Before Christine was allowed to exit the stage, Shelton decided he was so impressed by Christine’s performance that he decided to use his steal to put Christine on his team and also continue in the competition.

The show airs on Mondays at 7 p.m. Central on NBC. You can stream it on any app with live stream or at NBC.com.