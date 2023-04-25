Mississippi man facing child porn, enticing minor charges in Missouri Published 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A Mississippi businessman is facing multiple charges involving a minor in Missouri.

Zachery Buckley, 48, of Jasper County, was arrested for enticing a minor, attempting to produce child pornography, and transfer of obscene material charges. He is in custody of the Boone County, Missouri, sheriff’s department after being arrested in Shreveport, Louisiana.

According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, the department’s Cyber Crimes Task Force received information on April 4, 2023, from a complainant that alleged an adult male had traveled to Columbia, Missouri, to lure a juvenile female from her home and traveled to a hotel for a sexual encounter.

The information from the sheriff’s department also stated Buckley allegedly began talking with the victim in January through a chat room.

“On April 20th, two investigators with the Cyber Crimes Task Force traveled to Jasper County, Mississippi, where a search warrant was executed at the residence of Zachary Buckley, who was determined to be in another state at the time of the search warrant,” a press release reads. “While at the suspect’s residence, Cyber Crimes Task Force investigators were able to determine the location of Zachary Buckley, who was soon after taken into custody near Shreveport, Louisiana by the Louisiana State Police.”

A booking photograph was not available from the sheriff’s department Monday evening; however, multiple news organizations, including WDAM TV and the Laurel Leader-Call, confirmed the suspect is the same Zachary Buckley serving as the publisher of The Impact in Laurel and the Vice President of Operations for Buckley Newspapers in Jasper County. The newspaper website, found at www.impact601.com, no longer includes Zachary Buckley.