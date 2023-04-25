Mississippi Skies: Rain returns for parts of the state tonight Published 1:30 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

We’ll have a few more hours of sunshine with a pleasant breeze today before clouds start moving in later in the evening. A few of us will have an isolated shower or thunderstorms overnight.

The wet remainder of the week begins tomorrow. We’ll have a few thunderstorms possible over the next few days, but the bigger story is rainfall that can be quite heavy sometimes.

The Storm Prediction Center hasn’t issued any risk levels at this time, but models are showing we could have a few strong or severe storms later in the week. We’ll keep an eye out as we get closer.

North Mississippi

Cloudy early, then sunny with a high of 68. Increasing clouds tonight with a chance of a shower or two. Low of 49.

Central Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 68. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. Low of 53.

South Mississippi

Sunny with a high of 77. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower tonight. Low of 57.

Gulf Coast

Sunny with a high near 81. Partly cloudy tonight with a slight chance of a shower. Low of 61.