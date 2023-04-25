Woman found dead after being questioned about suspicious fire that destroyed her husband’s house Published 5:40 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A woman who was questioned by investigators about her involvement in a suspicious house fire has been found dead.

Investigators of Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death, believe it was suicide.

Mary Wyatt was found dead shortly after being questioned earlier this week by Fayette police about a fire that destroyed the home of her husband, AJ Wyatt.

The fire took place at approximately 6:40 p.m. Friday, April 14, at 260 Shannon St., authorities announced in a news release.

On Friday, they announced the arrest of 65-year-old Charles E. Oliver, who is currently being charged with arson. Wyatt gave police a full confession of her involvement in the arson at questioning, Vicksburg Daily News reported.

Investigations led by Fayette Police Department are ongoing, authorities said.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Fayette Police Department Chief of Police Lashawn McMiller or investigator Dia Grover at 601-786-3333.