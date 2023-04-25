Mississippi woman sues Morgan Wallen over concert cancellation. Lawsuit voluntarily dismissed in federal court. Published 11:14 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A lawsuit filed against Morgan Wallen after he canceled his Sunday concert in Vaught Hemingway Stadium has been dismissed.

Less than 24 hours after the suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, the case was dismissed.

Brandi Burcham, of Prentiss County, filed the suit against the country music star in a class action complaint.

Court documents indicate that a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal was filed on April 25 by Casey Langston Lott on behalf of Burcham.

The lawsuit was filed on April 24 after Wallen canceled a concert just minutes before he was to perform in front of 60,000 fans in the Ole Miss football stadium on April 23. The performance was to be the second one of the weekend in Vaught Hemingway Stadium. Wallen had performed to a sell-out crowd the night before.

On Sunday night, a message on the jumbo screens at the stadium announced the cancellation to fans, explaining that Wallen had lost his voice.

Burcham said she, like other concertgoers incurred out-of-pocket expenses other than tickets. Tickets, parking fees and other expenses directly related to the concert are being reimbursed.

The suit states, “Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concert goers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees, and other such expenses.”

WLBT in Jackson reports that other lawsuits may still pending against Wallen.

According to WLBT, the law firm Langston & Lott posted a Facebook message that has since been made private that indicates that the firm plans to re-file a class action lawsuit with a new plaintiff.