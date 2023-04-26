Chipotle opens to long lines in new Mississippi location Published 4:40 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

The fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in made-to-order bowls, tacos and Mission burritos opened to a long line of customers Wednesday with the introduction of its first store in the Jackson metro area, with three more restaurants planned for the near future.

Chipotle Mexican Grill added its Ridgeland restaurant to its list of more than 3,000 stores in the United States and across the globe.

The restaurant is located 836 East County Line Road and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Restaurants for Flowood, Madison and Pearl are also in the works.

The company broke ground at its future Madison location in February.

Chipotle’s other current Mississippi locations are in Southaven, Oxford and Starkville.

The Ridgeland restaurant also has the Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to conveniently pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Founded by Steve Ells on July 13, 1993, Chipotle started with 16 restaurants in Colorado. Now Chipotle operates restaurants in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and France.

Chipotle is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants and is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2022 list for Fortune’s Most Admired Companies.

With over 100,000 employees, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Recently, Chipotle announced a new hiring campaign to drive applications and ensure its restaurants are fully staffed for burrito season, which is typically the company’s busiest time of year running from March to May. In an effort to attract 15,000 new team members, Chipotle is showcasing the stories of its people and profiling their career progression within the organization.