Mississippi man charged with kidnapping, sexual battery after officers respond to calls for assistance

Published 3:01 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi man was arrested recently and charged with sexual battery and kidnapping.

On April 12, the Oxford Police Department responded to Courthouse Square for a report of a person in need of assistance.

When officers arrived at the scene, person who made the report stated that a male suspect had sexually assaulted them.

The police began an investigation into the allegations.

On April 24, John Scott Michael, 52, of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery.

Michael was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.

