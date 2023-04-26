Mississippi Skies Bulletin: Severe risk added for tonight

Published 7:08 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

The National Weather Service offices in Jackson and Mobile have issued a severe weather risk for tonight, beginning about 11 p.m., and lasting through tomorrow morning. A second round of possibly severe storms is still expected later in the day on Thursday with a Level 2 in place for parts of the state.

A Level 1 risk covers much of the state tonight. Severe storms are possible between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. for the Mississippi River counties, 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. for central Mississippi, and 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. for eastern regions.

A Level 2 covers Hattiesburg and south Mississippi.

In the Level 2, severe storms, large, hail, and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour are possible. Tornadoes are also a possibility.

In the Level 1, isolated storms are possible with strong winds and damaging hail. A tornado can’t be ruled out.

