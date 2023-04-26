Mississippi Skies: Watching the next severe threat Published 1:30 am Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Today begins a stretch of several days of rain and thunderstorm chances, and the Storm Prediction Center is now watching the potential for some severe weather.

A Level 1 has been placed over much of Mississippi for Thursday and Thursday night. Right now, the main risks are hail and damaging winds.

We’ll actually see some sunshine in parts of the state today, but rain is on the way. Any part of the state could have a shower or thunderstorm tonight and tonight. Most of us will also have some pretty brisk wind gusts.

North Mississippi

A few isolated showers this afternoon. Otherwise, partly sunny with a high of 72. Cloudy tonight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low of 56.

Central Mississippi

A slight chance of rain today. Partly sunny with a high near 72. Increasing clouds tonight with a shower possible. Low of 58.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with an isolated shower or thunderstorms possible this afternoon. High of 82. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 62.

Gulf Coast

Mostly sunny with a shower or thunderstorm possible later today. High of 81. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 64.