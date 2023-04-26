Watch Robin Roberts and Good Morning America’s Mississippi Strong broadcast from Rolling Fork Published 1:48 pm Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Live from Rolling Fork Wednesday, “Good Morning America” kicked off the first phase of its “Mississippi Strong” initiative, a long-term commitment to covering the community’s road to reopening in the aftermath of the devastating tornado.

“GMA” co-anchor and Mississippi native Robin Roberts’ live broadcast from Rolling Fork this morning featured an inside look at the tornado’s impact on the town’s people, the cleanup efforts in Rolling Fork, and how the community is coming together one month following the storm that flattened the small city, including the transformation of a local high school into a major distribution center.

During Wednesday’s broadcast, Roberts reconnected with Tracy Harden, owner of Chuck’s Dairy Bar, the decades-long community staple in Rolling Fork, who despite losing everything herself, has been helping her community recover since the storm hit, feeding 500 people each day out of a mobile food truck.

Roberts first interviewed Harden just days after pulling her staff to safety mere seconds before the tornado tore through the restaurant.

Roberts’ reporting Wednesday also shined a spotlight on the faces of Rolling Fork, the organizations and grassroots teams that have come together to support the community, and how people watching from home can help the survivors, too.

Information on how people can help the survivors can be found here.

Watch Roberts’ coverage of the tornado’s impact on Rolling Fork and its people here, her compelling reunion with Harden here, and the inspiring people and efforts making up the resiliency of Rolling Fork here.

While Wednesday’s broadcast for “Mississippi Strong” showed the community’s removal of debris, “GMA” announced last week its commitment to returning to Rolling Fork throughout the coming months as the town rebuilds and ultimately reopens.