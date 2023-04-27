Former Mississippi corrections official pleads guilty to using excessive force against inmate Published 11:25 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

A former case manager with the Mississippi Department of Corrections pleaded guilty yesterday before U.S. District Court Judge Tom Lee for using excessive force against an inmate, involving the use of a dangerous weapon and resulting in bodily injury.

According to court documents and information presented in court, on July 11, 2019, Nicole Moore willfully deprived inmate L.C. of the Eighth Amendment right to be free from cruel and unusual punishment when the defendant, aiding and abetting others, kicked a non-resisting inmate in the head even though L.C. was not resisting.

“When corrections officials working inside jails and prisons violently assault inmates held in their custody, they will be held accountable,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department stands ready to hold all prison officials accountable for violating the Eighth Amendment right of prisoners to be free from cruel and unusual punishment.”

“Those that abuse positions of power will be dealt with accordingly,” said U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca for the Southern District of Mississippi. “This should be a reminder to those responsible for the care and control of inmates, that they too must abide by the laws of this nation.”

“Our citizens serving time for crimes against the public deserve the safety and protection from harm by those officials who are charged with their care,” said Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby for the FBI Jackson Field Office. “Ms. Moore’s blatant violation of this trust is a disservice to those in the penal system, the corrections officers who take pride in their profession and citizens in general. The FBI is committed to protecting all citizens of our community.”

Moore faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

The FBI Jackson Field Office is investigating the case.