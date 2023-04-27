Mississippi man killed in crash involving motorcycle Published 5:16 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

A Mississippi man suffered fatal injuries when his motorcycle collided with another vehicle.

On Friday, April 21, at approximately 1:33 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 305 in Desoto County.

A 2019 Kia driven by 71-year-old Betty B. Greer of Como traveled south on Highway 305 when it collided with a 2022 Honda motorcycle driven by 32-year-old William W. Coleman of Oxford, who was traveling south on Highway 305.

William W. Coleman received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.