Mississippi Skies: Two rounds of severe potential today

Published 1:30 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

Some of us are waking up to the potential for severe storms today. A Level 1 risk covers most of the state this morning with a Level 2 in the southern Pine Belt and northern Gulf Coast regions. This risk includes severe storms, hail, wind, and a couple tornadoes. This morning’s risk will end about 11 a.m. but another round begins about 3 p.m.

In the second round, just about the entire state is under a Level 1 risk. During this round, isolated severe storms, hail, wind, and a tornado or two are possible.

North Mississippi

Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 72. More showers and storms tonight with a low of 56.

Central Mississippi

Rain and thunderstorms with a high of 75. Showers and storms tonight with a low of 58.

South Mississippi

Showers and storms with a high of 77. A few more storms tonight with a low of 60.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 p.m. High of 76. An isolated shower or thunderstorm tonight with a low of 67.

 

