One of four inmates who escaped Mississippi prison over weekend arrested in Texas. Second inmate confirmed dead; two others on the loose. Published 2:57 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

One of four inmates who escaped a Mississippi jail on Sunday is now in custody.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted on social media that Jerry Raynes, 51, has been captured in Spring Valley, Texas.

Update: Escapee Jerry Raynes is in custody in Spring Valley, TX. USMFTF, Harris County Sheriff’s Office and Spring Valley PD assisted with the capture. Raynes will be held facing extradition back to MS. Investigation is still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/wEcnCUjMvi — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 27, 2023

Multiple agencies assisted with the capture Jones said in the post, which included pictures of Raynes in custody.

Raynes was one of four inmates who escaped from the Raymond Detention Center Saturday night.

Another inmate, Dylan Arrington, 22, has been confirmed dead after he barricaded himself in a Leake County home that caught fire. Arrington reportedly exchanged gunfire with police. The home caught fire during the standoff, officials said.

Arrington was also suspected of killing 62-year-old pastor Anthony Watts, after he wrecked a stolen motorcycle in South Jackson. Watts reportedly was in the process of coming to Arrington’s rescue, according to officials.

Arrington, Raynes, Casey Grayson and Corey Harrison escaped through the roof of the detention center, according to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones.

Officials are still searching for Grayson and Harrison.