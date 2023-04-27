Sheriff: One of four who escaped Mississippi prison on Sunday, spotted on Texas convenience store video

Published 6:20 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

One of the four detainees who escaped a Mississippi prison on Sunday has been spotted in surveillance footage from a Texas convenience store.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted a screenshot from the surveillance video on Twitter Wednesday.

Jones says the surveillance footage shows Jerry Raynes at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Jones also posted that a stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also found in Spring Valley and recovered on Sunday.

Jones says it is unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone.

…..


…..

Raynes is one of four inmates that escaped from the Raymond Detention Facility on Sunday.

Another one of the inmates, Dylan Arrington, was confirmed Wednesday to have died in a house fire following a standoff with authorities in Leake County.

Raynes, along with two others that escaped, are still on the loose.

More News

Two arrested in Louisiana, found with 1-year-old reported kidnapped out of Mississippi

Mississippi history: Community remembers history of orphanage

Mountain of Mississippi entertainment set for season finale

‘I know I’m not perfect, but I get things done’ — Former Mississippi mayor remembered for unwavering devotion to hometown, entire state.

Print Article