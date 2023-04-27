Sheriff: One of four who escaped Mississippi prison on Sunday, spotted on Texas convenience store video Published 6:20 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

One of the four detainees who escaped a Mississippi prison on Sunday has been spotted in surveillance footage from a Texas convenience store.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones posted a screenshot from the surveillance video on Twitter Wednesday.

Jones says the surveillance footage shows Jerry Raynes at a service station in Spring Valley, Texas.

Jones also posted that a stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also found in Spring Valley and recovered on Sunday.

Jones says it is unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone.

Update: Surveillance footage of escapee, Jerry Raynes, in a service station in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday morning at 11am. The stolen Hinds County maintenance truck was also recovered in Spring Valley, TX on Sunday. It is still unconfirmed if Raynes traveled to Texas alone. pic.twitter.com/yFZjH7G0yj — TyreeJonesSheriff (@TyreeSheriff) April 26, 2023



Raynes is one of four inmates that escaped from the Raymond Detention Facility on Sunday.

Another one of the inmates, Dylan Arrington, was confirmed Wednesday to have died in a house fire following a standoff with authorities in Leake County.

Raynes, along with two others that escaped, are still on the loose.