Time is ticking for 6 lucky Mississippi lottery players who may soon see more than $1 million disappear Published 2:44 pm Thursday, April 27, 2023

Six lucky Mississippi Lottery winners with tickets worth more than $1 million may soon see their luck run out if they wait too long to cash in their winnings.

Several large prizes from Powerball and Mega Millions remain unclaimed, with one prize expiring Monday, May 1.

Mississippi Lottery officials are reminding players to check their lottery tickets, so they don’t miss out the potential prize winnings.

Powerball outstanding prizes:

$1 million: A winning ticket for the April 3 drawing was sold at Sprint Mart #27 on Highway 72 West, Corinth. Ticket expires Sept. 30, 2023.

$50,008: A winning ticket for the Nov. 2, 2022, drawing was sold at Kroger #472 on Colony Crossing, Madison. Ticket expires May, 1, 2023, leaving just five calendar days to claim.

$50,000: A winning ticket for the Nov. 19, 2022, drawing was sold at Bridges Quickie #1 on Highway 469 South, Florence. Ticket expires May 18, 2023, leaving 22 calendar days to claim.

Mega Millions outstanding prizes:

$30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 10 drawing was sold at Tobacco Mart on Highway 51, Brookhaven. Ticket expires July 9, 2023.

$30,000: A winning ticket for the Jan. 17 drawing was sold at Circle K on Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. Ticket expires July 16, 2023.

$10,000: A winning ticket for the March 28 drawing was sold at Main Street Junction on West Beacon Street, Philadelphia. Ticket expires Sept. 24, 2023.

Players have 180 days from the drawing date to claim valid prizes.