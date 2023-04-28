A promise of greatness: Mississippi students make the grade to become Presidential Scholars semifinalists Published 6:15 am Friday, April 28, 2023

The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced today that six Mississippi students have been named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars semifinalists. The program honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors.

The semifinalists are:

Madison Echols – Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science

Keegan Figueroa – Mooreville High School

Leo Mei – Madison Central High School

Yolanda D. Ni – Oak Grove High School

Isaiah C. Robertson – Tishomingo County High School

Shreya Sinha – Madison Central High School

Mississippi’s semifinalists were selected from among thousands of candidates nationwide. The semifinalists form the pool from which 161 students will be chosen a 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar.

The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars are chosen based on accomplishments in academic and artistic success, career and technical fields, leadership, and involvement in school and the community. The scholars represent excellence in education and the promise of greatness in America’s young people.

“The MDE joins local school districts, families and communities in celebrating these students for academic excellence,” said Mike Kent, interim state superintendent of education. “These scholars are positioning themselves for continued success in college and their future careers.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program honors the nation’s top-performing students with the prestigious award given to honorees during the annual ceremony in Washington D.C. The program was later expanded to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the arts and career and technical education fields.

The 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be announced in early May, and the National Recognition Program is tentatively planned for June.