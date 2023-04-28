Mississippi Skies: More storms coming this weekend Published 1:30 am Friday, April 28, 2023

Some of us will get some sunshine today but more thunderstorms are on the way for the weekend.

Right now, we’re not expecting severe weather. Our neighbors to the east, however, are already under a Level 1 risk for tomorrow’s storms. We’ll have to keep an eye on the models to see if Mississippi will be placed under the same risks as most of Alabama.

We’ll stay mostly dry today with some breezy conditions. Clouds hang around in the northern part of the state while the sun should break through in central and southern Mississippi.

Anyone heading to the coast this weekend should use extreme caution as the National Weather Service is warning of a high danger of rip currents.

North Mississippi

Fog early, then mostly cloudy with a high of 71. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 52.

Central Mississippi

Partly sunny with a high of 77. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 55.

South Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high near 80. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 57.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and quite warm with a high near 84. Increasing clouds tonight with a low of 63.