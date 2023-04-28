Three 9s are more than fine for Mississippi Lottery winner who won 10,000 times what she spent on ticket Published 3:44 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

A Mississippi woman won 10,000 times what she recently spent on a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket.

Mississippi Lottery officials posted a photo of her “9s in a Line” ticket with three 9s in a row showing on the card.

The three 9s garnered the woman from Jackson $20,000.

The woman bought the $2- 9s In A Line ticket from the Exxon in Clinton.

Meanwhile, the jackpots in the draw games are gaining traction, with tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot up to an estimated $38 million with an estimated cash value of $20.4 million. Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is worth an estimated $51 million with an estimated cash value of $27.1 million. Saturday night’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $80,000.