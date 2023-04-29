Deputies looking for man who stole pickup truck at Mississippi gas station Published 5:16 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Deputies are looking for a man who reportedly stole a pickup truck at a Mississippi gas station.

WTVA in Tupelo reports that officials with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a white 2021 GMC Sierra with an Alabama tag number reading 54A0M97.

The truck was stolen Friday morning when a person operating the vehicle pulled up at a gas pump at the State Line Fuel Center in Columbus.

The truck engine was left running when someone walked out of the gas station, proceeded to get into the truck and drove off.

Deputies released surveillance video screenshots of the truck and the suspect, who was described as wearing a gray sweatshirt with a Jackson State University logo on it.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.