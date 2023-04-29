From a Double Decker bus to thundering jets, events aplenty in Mississippi Published 7:45 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

From the Coast to the River and the Capital to the Hills, dozens of events are set across the state this weekend. Some of the highlights include:

Thunder Over the Sound will bring nearly tens of thousands of people to enjoy air shows, demonstrations, and plenty of action. Featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds, an event partnership between Keesler Air Force Base and the City of Biloxi dates back more than 80 years. Expect some big crowds for this free event so check the website for parking suggestions and other things to know: https://thunderoverthesound.com/

The 26th Annual Double Decker Festival in Oxford features art, music, and plenty of fun for the entire family. Thousands of people visit the Oxford Square for this event that has been called one of the best festivals by multiple publications. Parking is available at Oxford High School and at Ole Miss with shuttles offering roundtrips for $5 per person. The festival opens at 10 a.m. and ends at 10 p.m. with free admission. The event is rain or shine, but storms could cause some issues for performances and other festivities. Pets are not allowed. For more information, visit https://doubledeckerfestival.com/.

The Broadway smash hit “The Book of Mormon” makes a quick stop in Jackson as part of the national tour. Winner of multiple Tony Awards, this musical comedy has a matinee this afternoon and an evening performance at Thalia Myra Hall. Tickets range from $40 to $85 each. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://www.thaliamarahall.net/.

The Natchez Trace Festival makes its 53rd annual appearance in Kosciusko from 8 a.m. today until the music ends tonight. The event features food, art demonstrations, music, a petting zoo, and other festivities. Call 662-289-2981 for information.

Byram’s Swinging Bridge Festival will celebrate the city’s unique bridge while bringing thousands of people together with food, music, and vendors. A carnival will thrill visitors with armband specials in the evening. A firework show will end the festival at 11 p.m. For more information, find the festival on Facebook.

Brandon Jubilee 2023 features vendors, pickleball tournaments, wheelchair tennis, music, and plenty of other activities for everyone to enjoy. The event begins at 10 a.m. at Quarry Park. A midway will excite visitors and the day ends with a concert featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd at the Brandon Amphitheater. Fireworks end the evening after the concert. The carnival will be open until 11 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BrandonJubileeDaysMS

With all events today, please check Facebook and other social media pages for possible schedule changes as many areas of our state have the potential for rain.