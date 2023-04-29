Mississippi Skies: Rainy day could dampen dozens of events Published 1:30 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Dozens of annual and special events are planned all the way from the Gulf Coast to North Mississippi today, but some of those events could get quite soggy. A few places will stay dry this morning, but rain and storms could threaten every region of the state by the afternoon.

Some of the storms could be strong with heavy rain, but we’re not expecting any widespread severe weather at this time.

Once we get through the wet weather over the next 18 to 24 hours, we’re looking at a stretch of beautiful weather.

North Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms possible during the day becoming likely in the late afternoon. High of 75. Tonight, showers likely with a few thunderstorms. Low of 52.

Central Mississippi

Mostly cloudy with some showers and storms in the afternoon. High of 78. Showers and storms likely tonight with a low of 52.

South Mississippi

Increasing clouds with some rain and storms moving into the area throughout the day. High of 77. Showers and storms likely tonight with a low of 54.

Gulf Coast

Showers and thunderstorms likely with a high near 75. Showers and storms continue tonight with a low of 57.