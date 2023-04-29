Tuesday Morning to close all remaining stores Published 8:30 am Saturday, April 29, 2023

Discount retailer Tuesday Morning is closing all remaining stores after being sold in bankruptcy court to a liquidation company, a Texas newspaper confirmed.

Based in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported the company closed 256 stores since February and will close the remaining 200 stores within the next several weeks. According to the report, Tuesday Morning filed a second bankruptcy within a three-year period.

Founded in the 1970s, the retailer began as a closeout store for gifts and home merchandise.

The closures will happen at the same time as the remaining Bed Bath & Beyond stores close, many in the same markets.

In Mississippi, Tuesday Morning locations include Biloxi, Brandon, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Ocean Springs, Oxford, Jackson, Starkville, Laurel, and Long Beach.