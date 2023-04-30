Alert issued for missing Mississippi teen Published 4:51 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing Mississippi teen.

Officials from the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office have issued an alert for Hunter Norris, 15, of Booneville.

Norris is described as a white male with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Norris was last seen wearing shorts, a camo jacket, cowboy boots and a ball hat.

He was reported leaving a residence on County Road 111 on April 26 and was last heard from, via cellphone, on April 28.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Hunter please contact the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department 662-728-6232.