Mississippi police turn heads with new set of tail lights at popular spring festival Published 5:30 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

Police officers were turning heads and getting likes on social media as they showed off their new tail lights during Oxford’s popular Double Decker Festival this weekend.

The Oxford Police mounted patrol left many people at the festival following the bright blue tail lights that adorned each horse.

Tail Lights is an LED lighting safety system for horses that was developed by a California woman who developed the lighting system after being involved in a deadly hit-and-run horse accident.

The Oxford officers thanked founder, Sami Gross, for “hooking us up” with the tail light.

Gros likes to say she developed the concept of Tail Lights was created by accident, literally.

She described the deadly accident on her website. On a cool November evening Gros and her friend were riding both of Sami’s horses back to the barn. Despite living in an equestrian community and using reflectors, Gros’ horse and her friend were struck by a car. Although her friend was thankfully unharmed, her horse Afar was not.

Thousands of dollars later in veterinarian expenses Gros made it her mission to design and develop the most advanced safety lighting system for horses the world has ever seen.

That is how Tail Lights, the product, was born. Gros wanted a bright, versatile, tough, yet beautiful way to make her and any others horses’ presence on the road known.

“I was lucky. Each year thousands of horses and riders are injured and with some killed from automobile encounters. Another horse or rider should never be injured again because of lack of visibility,” Gros said. “M:y horse survived, but now he has chronic arthritis in both his back legs and cannot be ridden. We have great walks together now, and I am grateful to have that seeing so many others have lost their partners in similar instances. I personally designed, developed, and tested Tail Lights to be highly visible, comfortable, and restriction-free for most horses to wear. They are even water resistant – meaning yes, you can hose them off. They are gorgeous with many colors to choose from.”