Mississippi school bus driver dies from injuries suffered in wreck earlier this month with 18 wheeler

Published 4:30 pm Sunday, April 30, 2023

By Magnolia State Live

A Mississippi school bus driver involved in a wreck with an 18-wheeler earlier this month has died in a Tupelo hospital.

The Monroe Journal reports that Mary Louise Carothers-McMillian, 64, of Prairie, died on April 27 while being treated at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.

McMillan was injured in a wreck that occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. on April 13 at the intersection of Lake Lilly Road and Highway 45 Alternate.

There were no students on board at the time of the wreck.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the incident.

This is the second time a bus driver with the Aberdeen School District has died this year. In March, school bus driver Shirley Doss, died.

 

 

 

 

