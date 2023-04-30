Mississippi Skies: Will Sunday be another washout? Published 1:30 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

After most of us had plenty of rain and storms Saturday, today is going to be a much nicer day. Any clouds will make way for sunny skies with breezy, cool temperatures. You’ll have to go to the Gulf Coast to find 80-degree temperatures.

We’ll have plenty of sun the next few days, but temps will get much warmer with much more humidity. We’re not looking for another storm system for several days.

North Mississippi

Sunny and breezy with a high of 68. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 46.

Central Mississippi

Sunny and windy with a high of 71. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 47.

South Mississippi

Partly sunny, the becoming sunny. Breezy with a high of 73. Mostly clear tonight with a low of 51.

Gulf Coast

Sunny and breezy with a high of 80. Clear tonight with a low of 58.