Murder suspect still on the loose in Mississippi community Published 7:45 am Sunday, April 30, 2023

No arrests have been made in the shooting death of a juvenile just outside of Prentiss April 21.

Jefferson Davis County and Prentiss law enforcement officers were called to Highway 42 East with reports of a motor vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they found two juvenile gunshot victims. Two other adult occupants, Jaheim Ben and Gregory Smith, were uninjured and questioned at the scene. All four are from Lawrence County.

Both gunshot victims were transferred to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

A 16-year-old passenger was released with a gunshot wound to the leg. The other, the 15-year-old driver of the vehicle, died at the hospital.

According to authorities, investigators are looking for a grey or white Buick, or possibly a Grand Marquis, with a Lawrence County tag, which fled the scene. It is believed the incident started on J. E. Johnson Road.

Officials have released no new information as the investigation is ongoing.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assisting local authorities with the investigation. The Mississippi Highway Patrol and the Prentiss Fire Department assisted at the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department at 601-792-5169.

– The Prentiss Headlight